Angola: Cabo Verde Reaffirms Reinforcement of Cultural Cooperation With Angola

Mbanza Kongo — The minister of culture of Cabo Verde's, Abraão Vicente, reaffirmed this Sunday in Mbanza Kongo the commitment to reinforce cooperation with Angola in the various cultural domains, with particular emphasis on museology and preservation of cultural heritage.

Abraão Vicente made the statement when speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the Mbanza Kongo nameplate as a world heritage.

The official said that the two countries have a solid partnership in every domains and the cultural arena there is an availability to support Angola in terms of preservation of heritage, taking into account the experience of his country.

With regard to Mbanza Kongo, the Cabo Verdean official stressed that this is another piece in the history of Africa that must be preserved, valued and disseminated so that the new generations can know the real history of the African continent, in particular Angola.