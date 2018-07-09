9 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cabo Verde Reaffirms Reinforcement of Cultural Cooperation With Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Kongo — The minister of culture of Cabo Verde's, Abraão Vicente, reaffirmed this Sunday in Mbanza Kongo the commitment to reinforce cooperation with Angola in the various cultural domains, with particular emphasis on museology and preservation of cultural heritage.

Abraão Vicente made the statement when speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the Mbanza Kongo nameplate as a world heritage.

The official said that the two countries have a solid partnership in every domains and the cultural arena there is an availability to support Angola in terms of preservation of heritage, taking into account the experience of his country.

With regard to Mbanza Kongo, the Cabo Verdean official stressed that this is another piece in the history of Africa that must be preserved, valued and disseminated so that the new generations can know the real history of the African continent, in particular Angola.

Angola

Minister Wants Mbanza Kongo As Cultural Management Example

Culture minister Carolina Cerqueira last Sunday in Mbanza Kongo, northern Zaire Province, highlighted the need to make… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.