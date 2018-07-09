Angola: Minister Wants Mbanza Kongo As Cultural Management Example

Mbanza Kongo — Culture minister Carolina Cerqueira last Sunday in Mbanza Kongo, northern Zaire Province, highlighted the need to make the former Kongo Kingdom capital a model of good management and conservation of the country's cultural heritage.

Interviewed after visiting the Kongo kings museum, Carolina Cerqueira stated that there is an intention of transforming the Mbanza Kongo Historical Centre into a model of sustainable cultural development and that this may serve as an example for future historic-cultural undertakings.

She went on to state that Mbanza Kongo is now a heritage of peoples and nations, especially because it represents the history of African four countries.

The government official said also that the process of internationalising the name of Angola depends more and more on cultural initiatives, reason why the Culture Ministry is currently focusing on training cadres in the areas of archaeology and museums.

She seized the occasion to inform that the Angolan Executive has set up a commission tasked with compiling the necessary paperwork for Angola to present to UNESCO three more candidacies for World Heritage classification, namely the Kwanza River Corridor, the Tchitundu Hulu Rock Engravings and the Cuito Cuanavale area (country's southern region that was the stage of the historic battle that crucially contributed to Namibia's independence).

Such move, she disclosed, has already received the backing of French authorities.

Last year, on 08 June, UNESCO accepted Angola's bid and recognised Mbanza Kongo as a World Heritage Site.

Given the importance of the date, the Angolan authorities recently announced that 08 July will henceforth be celebrated as the Zaire Province Day.