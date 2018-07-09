Nigeria: Ndidi At Coca Cola 'Russia in Lagos,' Tips Three Lions to Clinch Trophy

Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has tipped the Three Lions of England to triumph at the end of the ongoing World Cup tournament in Russia.

The Leicester City star player was at the Coca Cola's 'Russiainlagos' view centre at the Eko Atlantic, where Lagosians were offered the opportunity to watch live matches live from Russia, despite Eagles early exit from the Mundial.

Speaking with The Guardian, Ndidi, who was at the venue courtesy of Coca Cola, as star guest to watch the match between Brazil and Belgium, said the Three Lions would win the World Cup.

"Since all the African countries are out of the tournament, I tip England to win the World Cup," he said.

Nididi, who battled fitness test during the Super Eagles' preparation towards the world greatest sport fiesta in Russia, almost threatened his dream of appearing for his nation, said the most memorable moment of the nation's campaign in Russia was Eagles' victory victory over Iceland, which brought joy to the faces of many Nigerians.

"Seeing our faces on the Coca Cola brand reveals the unity among the team and it showed the level of what football means to the nation.

"The win against Iceland brought joy and hope to the nation and the team. Unfortunately, the game against Argentina did not go down well, as expected even though we put in our best in that game," he said.

Ndidi then thanked Cola Cola and the fans all over the world for supporting the team and urged them to continue to support the Super Eagles.