9 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Protesters Block Nairobi-Mombasa Highway in Emali

By Pius Maundu

Transport was paralysed on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway in Emali after demonstrating residents blocked the busy road protesting water shortage in the area on Monday morning.

There was heavy traffic jam on both sides of the road with motorists condemning the incident that they said had inconvenienced them.

The town that bestrides Kajiado and Makueni counties has been experiencing water shortages since June following management disputes at Nulturesh Water and Sanitation Company, the firm distributing water to Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni counties.

Some workers at the company have downed tools protesting delayed payment and "harassment" from their bosses.

Efforts by Makueni Water executive Robert Kisyula to calm the residents were futile as the protestors demanded to be addressed by Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana.

"The government should listen to our grievances, we have suffered enough already," one of the protesters said.

