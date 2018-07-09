9 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Teacher Charged With Raping Mentally Challenged Student

By Alex Njeru

A primary school teacher in Tharaka-Nithi County has denied defiling a 17-year-old mentally challenged school student. girl at the school ground on July 6, 2018.

Gibson Kinyua Kamundi is accused of indecently touching the girl's private parts before defiling her on Friday last week.

While appearing before Chuka Chief Magistrate John Njoroge, Mr Kamundi denied the charges and sought to be released on bond.

But the court denied him bond after the prosecution side argued that if freed, he was likely to interfere with the ongoing investigations.

The prosecution officer said the teacher was likely to intimidate some witnesses who were yet to record their statements with the police if set free.

The court ordered that the suspect be put in custody until July 23 when the case will be mentioned and hearing date set.

