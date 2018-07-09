9 July 2018

Kenya: Court to Issue Bail Ruling for Solai Dam Owner, Other Suspects

Nairobi — The bail ruling for the owner of the Solai dam and four others will be made Monday.

The six who are still in custody were charged with the killing of 47 people in the tragedy that has elicited a lot of public outcry.

They include dam owner Perry Kasangara, the estate General Manager Vinoj Jaya Kumar, Nakuru County Director of Water, Johnson Kamau Njuguna and three other government officials who include Water Resources Authority's Rights Officer, Winnie Muthoni Mutisya, sub regional manager (WRA), Tomkin Odo Odhiambo and Assistant Technical Coordinator Manager (WRA), Jacinta Were who were charged with manslaughter last week.

The prosecution was opposed to them being freed on bond and instead wanted them placed under the Witness Protection Agency.

The magistrate ordered that they be held at the Naivasha Remand Prison until Monday when a ruling on their bail application will be made.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), detectives in their probe discovered that the dam's construction was done by unqualified staff using the farm equipment leading to construction and design flaws.

The dam's water was being supplied by the Watkins Stream, which was abstracted completely by the owner.

The water permit in respect to the dam, which expires on December 5, 2018 was irregularly issued.

