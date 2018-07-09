Kenya: Elderly Couple Burnt Alive in Homa Bay, Son Arrested

A village in Homa Bay County is in shock after an elderly couple was allegedly killed by their son over land.

Villagers at Kobala village in Rachuonyo South woke up to the bizarre incident in which fire razed down a three-bedroom house belonging to Mzee Harrison Jonyo Ogeka, 78, and his wife Isca Atieno Jonyo,70.

The house was allegedly burnt down by his only son Samwel Ogweno who, according to the local chief, has been constantly threatening to burn it down.

The couple, who were rushed to Matata Hospital in Oyugis town, succumbed to burns they sustained in the attack.

Kawino Chief Joel Owenga said Mr Ogweno and his teenage sons have been threatening to hack them to death over the piece of land.

"We have been trying to mediate following a family wrangle over land involving the couple, his son and grandchildren," Mr Owenga said.

Mr Owenga said the land row pitting the elderly couple against Mr Ogweno started in 2012 when the son demanded his parents give him his share of the land.

In 2014, Mr Ogweno and his sons, according to the chief, hacked Mzee Ogeka with a machete injuring him on his hands and thighs.

After the attack, the grandchildren confessed to police they were responsible and were acting on orders from their father who wanted his parents dead.

The chief said the elderly couple's water well was poisoned in 2016 by unknown people.

"This is not the first time the couple has been attacked. His son and grandchildren have been assaulting them repeatedly but they have been forgiving them," said Mr Owenga.

The chief said the couple has been suffering but has constantly been forgiving the son by withdrawing cases lodged against him at the police station.

According to the chief, a huge explosion was heard in the couple's homestead at around 3am on Monday sparking off a huge fire that consumed their house.

"A huge explosion was heard by their neighbours forcing them to run to the homestead, only to find the old couple crying for help in their bedroom," said Mr Owenga.

The house fire came amid reports the couple had sold a piece of the land, according to the chief.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum said police have arrested Mr Ogweno and his wife Molly Atieno.

They are currently locked up at Oyugis Police Station awaiting to be arraigned over the fire and death of the elderly couple.

"We have managed to arrest the couple's son and his wife as investigators seek to unearth who else was involved in the unfortunate incident," said Mr Tum.

Police had a tough time protecting the elderly couple's grandchildren as angry villagers searched for them, intending to lynch them.

The teenagers have since been taken to Oyugi Police Station for protection.