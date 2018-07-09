South Africa: Duduzane Zuma Granted Bail for Alleged Corruption

press release

Pretoria — Duduzane Zuma (34), made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday after he was arrested by the Directorate Priority Crime Investigation for alleged corruption.

The charges relates to alleged corruption that was committed on 23 October 2015. At no stage was the DPCI obliged to disclose the intricacies of the investigation in order to protect the rule of law and maintain the integrity of the criminal investigation.

On Friday, 6 July 2018 arrangements were made with his attorney to bring him before court. Zuma has been granted R100 000 bail. The State has set out strict bail conditions which amongst others include:

· That he does not either directly or indirectly communicate with the witnesses

· That he appears in person and report to the Rosebank Police Station every Tuesday and Friday on set times

· He has been ordered to surrender his two passports to the investigating officer

· Must not apply for any travel documentation permitting him to leave the borders of South Africa until the finalisation of the case

· He must inform the investigating officer if he is to travel outside of Gauteng or internationally with sufficient detail of the said travel and itinerary.

The measures put in place are to ensure that the suspect is monitored and ensure his continued attendance in court. The case has been postponed to 24 January 2019 and communication on the matter has been limited to protect the investigation methods.