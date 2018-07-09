9 July 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Govt Sets the Record Straight On #100MenMarch Partnerships

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Sunday Sun newspaper edition of Sunday 8 June 2018, published a story that kwaito artist, Arthur Mafokate has pledged to attend the #100MenMarch. Government recognises that Mr Mafokate is facing serious charges of gender based violence and supports that the due legal processes unfold accordingly.

The charges faced by Mr Mafokate and his alleged conduct are in direct conflict of the ethos of #100MenMarch and rallying call by Government and its partners to create awareness on violence against women and children

Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) would like to place it on record that it has not invited Mr Mafokate to be part of the #100MenMarch. GCIS has not appointed him as an ambassador of the march and strongly condemn any mischievous association of the March with Mr Mafokate. The Sunday Sun associated Mr Mafokate with the #100MenMarch independently.

The voice of men is crucial in ending the scourge of violence against women and children. The march will serve as an invitation to all men and boys to respond to the "Send Me - Thuma Mina" call and take a stand against the scourge of violence and abuse.

The #100MenMarch will project a visual image of men from diverse sectors, racial, political and religious backgrounds taking a united stance to end violence against women and children. All South Africans must act to ensure a safer society for women and children and must do more to prevent violence and abuse against women, support survivors of abuse and bring perpetrators to justice.

Government would like to reiterate that all men and women are welcome to the #100MenMarch.The march has been supported by a variety of artists, NGO representatives, media houses and who have committed to the values of the cause of the #100MenMarch. Representative of rehabilitated gender based violence offenders will also attend the #100MenMarch.

Issued by: Government Communications

South Africa

Beyonce, JAY-Z to Headline Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg

Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D'banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams & Chris… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.