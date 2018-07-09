South Africa: Port Elizabeth Flying Squad Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

press release

The apprehension of suspects depends highly on informer networks which is crucial for any investigating officer. Building strong relations with the community will lead to successful results.

It is alleged that on Sunday, 8 July 2018 at about 12:15 members of PE. Flying Squad followed up on information received on a possible wanted armed robbery suspect in Kwetyana Street in Motherwell. On searching the house, the members arrested a 24 year old male and confiscated 4 new cell phones, a home view camera as well as other accessories. Investigations revealed that these items were positively identified in an armed robbery case which allegedly took place at a cell phone shop at the Cleary Park shopping centre in June 2018 The suspect was also positively identified through video footage.

On 10 June 2018, three suspects (2 armed) entered the shop and held staff members and a customer at gunpoint. Several cell phones and accessories were taken from the shop.

The suspect will appear in the Motherwell magistrate court on Tuesday, 10 July 2018 on charges of possession of suspected stolen property as well as armed robbery.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile extended his gratitude to the specialised units working in unison with their colleagues at the various police stations within the cluster. 'The sharing of information between these teams is crucial in our fight against crime. I also urge the community to continue in being the eyes and ears by providing information on criminal activities. It is pivotal for us, the SAPS to work closely with members of the community if we want to realise the desired support of all sectors of society,' added Maj Gen Patekile.