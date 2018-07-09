9 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Arrested for Business Robbery

Two male suspects have been arrested by the vigilant Postmasburg Police after they allegedly robbed a tuck shop in Boichoko, Postmasburg.

On Friday, 6 July 2018 at about 20:00 four men allegedly accosted the owner of the tuck shop while busy locking up his business. The men hit the 25-year-old male victim with a bottle over his head and assaulted him with iron pipes. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money, cigarettes and airtime. The police followed up on information and arrested a 20-year-old male suspect in Boichoko hours later.

The Postmasburg Visible Policing unit arrested the second 21-year-old male suspect the following day and are still searching for the two other suspects who is still at large. Anyone with information please call D/Cst Ambrill Rossouw on 071 396 4285. Both suspects should be appearing in the Postmasburg Magistrates' Court on charges of business robbery soon. The investigation continues.

