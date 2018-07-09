9 July 2018

Namibia: Man Rapes Own Daughter

By Ngaevarue Katjangua

The police at Khorixas are searching for a man who raped his 20-year-old daughter on Saturday at the town.

It is alleged that the young woman was sleeping alone when her father entered her room and started touching her and forcefully removed her clothes and raped her.

The victim alerted her grandmother, who was sleeping in the next room, and who called the police.

The suspect fled the scene and the police search for him continues.

In another rape incident, a 19-year-old farm worker, at Old Smithfield farm, was reportedly raped by a co-worker.

According to a police report, the suspect took the young woman, who was intoxicated at the time, to his room and raped her.

Another intoxicated 19-year-old woman was reportedly raped on Saturday at Usakos by a 29-year-old man who broke into her room.

It is alleged that the suspect broke the window of the room where the victim was sleeping to gain entry.

The house owner found the suspect raping the victim and a fight broke out. The neighbours alerted the police.

Both the suspect and the victim were admitted to Usakos State Hospital.

The suspect is being treated under police guard, while investigations continue.

