7 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Engagement With Youth in the Fight Against Crime

In the effort of making our youth aware of crimes targeting them and committing them in the fight against crime, Mthatha Communications officials attended a youth service at the Twelve Apostle Church in Christ in Ngangelizwe today.

During the address Captain Koena spoke about the dangers of drugs and liquor abuse that are killing the future of our youth, rape, teenage pregnancy, human trafficking, unlawful circumcision and the impact of committing crime has to their future. About 250 people were in attendance.

When thanking and appreciating, Mrs Ngewu made a commitment that in future during their youth sessions, the SAPS will be invited to always make awareness to the youth.

