South Africa: Operation Fiela II in Brits Nets Suspects for Various Offences

Potchefstroom — As part of stamping the Authority of the State, an intelligence driven Operation Fiela II was conducted on Friday, 6 July 2018 around Brits Cluster. The multi-disciplinary operation was focusing on counterfeit goods, pharmaceutical products, Second-Hand Goods and Meat Safety Act, 2000 (Act No. 40 of 2000).

During the operation four suspects were arrested and fined for possession of counterfeit goods that included DVDs and wrist watches. All counterfeit goods worth R400 000,00 were seized. The suspects were released after paying admission of guilt fines. During the operation, six suspected undocumented persons were taken in for processing by Immigration Officials.

The operation further resulted in the apprehension of three suspects for two separate cases of theft and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles which preliminary investigation revealed that one of was stolen in Rustenburg at the beginning of this month while the other was stolen in Lyttelton, Pretoria in June 2015. The police also confiscated two Nissan Sentras after it was discovered that one of them had an engine of a vehicle that was reported stolen in Rustenburg.

The operation also resulted in confiscation a red Toyota Venture and a Nissan 1400 bakkie after it was established that their engine and VIN numbers were tampered with.

Another person was fined for contravention of Second-hand Goods Act, 2009 (Act No.6 of 2009).

The suspects are expected to appear in the Brits and Garankuwa Magistrates' Courts respectively on Monday, 9 July 2018.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane lauded all role players who participated in the operation that led to the arrests and recoveries. She said that the fight against crime in an endeavour towards building safer communities needs collaborative efforts as seen in this operation.