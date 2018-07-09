9 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Duduzane Zuma in the Dock

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Greg Nicolson

Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, was released on R100,000 bail in court in Johannesburg on Monday morning. The case against him for allegedly trying to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas was postponed until January 2019 to allow prosecutors to complete the investigation.

A shackled Duduzana Zuma appeared relaxed on Monday as he appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of corruption, or alternatively conspiracy to commit corruption, for allegedly attempting to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas on 2015.

Zuma, whose ankles were cuffed as he appeared in court, was released on R100,000 bail and his case postponed until 24 January, 2019. Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, had to surrender his passport and is required to report to the Rosebank police station each Tuesday.

The 34-year-old was processed by SAPS at the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Monday morning before he appeared in front of Magistrate Jeremy Jansen van Vuuren. Zuma, who has been based in Dubai, returned to the country last week to attend the funeral of his brother, 25-year-old Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma.

He...

South Africa

Beyonce, JAY-Z to Headline Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg

Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D'banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams & Chris… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.