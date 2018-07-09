South Africa: Duduzane Zuma in the Dock

analysis

Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, was released on R100,000 bail in court in Johannesburg on Monday morning. The case against him for allegedly trying to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas was postponed until January 2019 to allow prosecutors to complete the investigation.

A shackled Duduzana Zuma appeared relaxed on Monday as he appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of corruption, or alternatively conspiracy to commit corruption, for allegedly attempting to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas on 2015.

Zuma, whose ankles were cuffed as he appeared in court, was released on R100,000 bail and his case postponed until 24 January, 2019. Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, had to surrender his passport and is required to report to the Rosebank police station each Tuesday.

The 34-year-old was processed by SAPS at the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Monday morning before he appeared in front of Magistrate Jeremy Jansen van Vuuren. Zuma, who has been based in Dubai, returned to the country last week to attend the funeral of his brother, 25-year-old Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma.

He...