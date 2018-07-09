9 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Silent, Defiant Moyane Holds Press Conference - or Did He?

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: GCIS
SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane (file photo).
analysis By Pauli Van Wyk

Tom Moyane called a press briefing on Monday morning but refused to speak at it. His attorney Eric Mabuza was light on facts and could not be cajoled into answering direct questions. Welcome to the Moyane press conference that actually wasn't.

Suspended SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane's lawyer Eric Mabuza, once again sketched a picture of a helpless but very efficient taxman who found himself to be the subject of an unfair "trial by media" that uses "wild and unfounded accusations" to throw "verbal insults" at a "fellow human being".

It has been a long-standing tactic of Moyane's to accuse journalists of being a third force out to get him, while refusing to either answer direct questions or skewing the available facts beyond all recognition.

It all went fairly well for Moyane while Mabuza read out his five-page press release on behalf of his client.

He repeated the smoke and mirrors myth of Moyane having collected the first R1-trillion in SARS' history, and offered the opinion that without Moyane, SARS would degenerate to a point where revenue collection was at risk.

Mabuza...

More on This

SARS' Moyane to Brief Media On 'Latest Developments'

South African Revenue Services commissioner Tom Moyane is set to brief the media on Monday about 'current matters' as he… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.