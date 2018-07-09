Namibia: School Lockouts Upset Steenkamp

Education permanent secretary Sanet Steenkamp has urged schools to desist from barring pupils from entering school premises as punishment for coming late.

"It is really upsetting to read that pupils are blocked and prevented from attending school, just because they were late," she stated last Thursday

The PS said this in reaction to the lockout of about 100 pupils of the Keetmanshoop Junior Secondary (KJS) School Thursday morning for arriving a few minutes late.

However, about 30 of the affected pupils, mainly those who went to the education circuit inspector's office to report their exclusion, were later allowed entry to the school.

The school has an enrolment of 367 pupils, and starts at 07h30.

Steenkamp reminded the principal and staff that while enforcing discipline and punctuality, "no child must be punished with the missing of classes".

"Time on task is critical. It is, therefore, imperative that school management know their conduct is counter-productive to our mandate of teaching all pupils. It is wrong, and needs the regional directorate to act decisively on matters such as these," she stressed.

Steenkamp also called on parents and pupils not to abuse school rules, saying this enhances discipline and a conducive learning environment for all, as well as minimising the disturbance of learning sessions.

The school's principal, Stanley Ui#nuseb, on Thursday confirmed the lockout of about 100 pupils, saying he took the measure as latecoming has almost become the norm since last week.

Previously, pupils were kept back after school for coming late, but this did not yield the desired results, he said.

"I have sent them back home for lateness on condition that they come back with their parents for us to discuss the issue of tardiness," he added.

The principal said pupils were "explicitly" warned a week ago about the new lockout rule for latecomers, adding that this had also been communicated to parents through a school WhatsApp group.

"We've got to make sure our discipline is intact to ensure the smooth running of our school," he urged.

The circuit inspector's office intervened yesterday, and Ui#nuseb insisted on meeting parents and pupils before allowing the latecomers back.

Acting //Karas regional education director, Magrietha van der Brooks, also attended the meeting, at which the pupils claimed they were punished for only being late by a few minutes.

They suggested that the school changes its starting time from 07h30 to 08h00, as some came late because they walked long distances. Van der Brooks advised the pupils to put their suggestion in writing and forward it through the learners' representative council to the school management.

She reminded the pupils that they had a responsibility to adhere to the school's code of conduct and rules.

"It is shocking to hear 100 pupils were sent home for coming late," she remarked.

"Nowadays, children do not have respect for their own future," said parent Sofia Neels, who also attended the meeting.