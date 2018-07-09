Namibia: Athletes Embrace International Competition

Windhoek — Paralympic athletes and wrestlers who recently took part in international events in Germany and South Africa respectively have expressed satisfaction about their performance, describing the experience as "amazing".

Representatives of the two sports codes during the welcoming ceremony at the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) on Thursday said the experience would help them win more medals in future.

David Ndeilenga, a guide for the Paralympic athletes, said their participation at the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Berlin Grand Prix in Germany was one of the best competitions for the team so far.

"It was the first time we took a lot of young athletes to the competition and they all did well. Most of them went there without classification and they managed to get classified. The majority of them also registered their personal best scores," he said.

Ndeilenga added that they are now looking forward to further competition, aiming for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan.

He said there was pressure on them to perform well at the events and they handled it very well. On his role as a guide, Ndeilenga said he relished the new experience.

"The bond that we create with the athletes is huge, it is like one human being. As a guide we look after the

athletes in every aspect, from walking to eating, sleeping and sitting."

"When they do not win, we also feel sad," he added. Romeo Goliath, a junior wrestler who participated at the South African Wrestling Championships, said the standard of competition was high but they produced great results.

He added that some wrestlers beat reigning African champions and now stand a chance of qualifying for the Olympics very soon.

On his love for sport, Goliath said: "Sport is an angel for me as it keeps me away from all the negative things happening around us. When we are in training, a lot of bad things are happening, but sport teaches us basic things about life like discipline and I advise fellow youths to take sport seriously."