Mauritius Prison Service Recruits Seventy-Seven Trainee Prisons Officers

press release

GIS 09 July, 2018: Seventy-seven new trainees including three female trainees have joined the Mauritius Prison Service (MPS) as Prisons Officers. In this context, an official ceremony was held this morning at the Prison Training School in Beau Bassin, in the presence of the Commissioner of Prisons, Mr P. Appadoo.

The new recruits will undergo a six-month intensive training at the Prison Training School and will be exposed to basic prison duties and drills. The training will cover topics such as human rights, first aid, response to emergencies, prevention of suicide and self-harm, self-defense, customer care, substance abuse, HIV/AIDS, communication skills, and listening and counselling techniques.

In his address, the Commissioner of Prisons, Mr Appadoo, congratulated the trainees for having demonstrated physical competence and excel in the aptitude test during the recruitment process. He pointed out that the profession of a Prisons Officer is a noble one which is to serve the public and ensure a safe and secured environment. He recalled that the job of Prisons Officer requires high standard of discipline, honesty, moral integrity, commitment and be in the frontline to uphold law and order.

He further underlined that the new recruits need to demonstrate fervor and dedication during their training and cultivate a sense of belonging which in turn will help them achieve great heights throughout their career. The trainees will be provided with all necessary facilities during the six-month training to empower them to cope with the exigencies of the service, he said. On that score, he called on the new recruits to adopt a sense of responsibility, develop the appropriate skills, aptitude and mindset so as to carry out their duties in the most effective and efficient manner.

On the occasion, Mr Appadoo also proceeded with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque for the opening of a residential barracks for trainees. According to him, training is an integral part of the professional world and the inclusion of residential training in the curriculum in the MPS will provide an improved placed and systematic in-house training to better equip the trainees.