9 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: City of Cape Town Law Enforcement Officers Under Threat - Smith

Tagged:

Related Topics

The recent attacks against the City of Cape Town's law enforcement staff are an indication of the danger they face regularly, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said on Monday.

He noted a specific incident in which a motorist knocked over a metro police constable who had been pursuing him at the time. The constable's arm was fractured.

"The suspects in the incident involving the metro police officer have been arrested and the driver is facing an attempted murder charge," Smith said.

"I call on the criminal justice system to mete out the harshest possible sentence as the driver attempted to run over a second metro police officer while trying to evade capture. It is also important to note that he had two minors in the vehicle with him, of which the youngest was just three years old," Smith alleged.

In another incident, a traffic officer was traumatised after he was robbed at gunpoint of his service pistol and cellphone.

Smith said that the City opened a criminal case and he encouraged anyone with further information to contact their nearest police station.

"These incidents are an indication of the danger that our staff face on an-all-too-regular basis but despite this, they continue to enforce the law and make arrests. In the past week, the traffic service and metro police department arrested 149 suspects," Smith said.

He praised law enforcement staff for their victories.

These include the 149 arrests and the arrest of four people by the Gang and Drug Task Team.

"The City of Cape Town appreciates the efforts of those members of the public who contribute to the fight against crime by sharing information that has the potential to lead to successes like these," Smith said.

"It underscores the reality that crime fighting is a shared responsibility that needs everyone to pitch in if we are to reduce our crime rates and make communities safer."

Source: News24

South Africa

Beyonce, JAY-Z to Headline Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg

Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D'banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams & Chris… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.