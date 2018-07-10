9 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: High Court Orders Removal of Demolition Signs at Greenpark

Nairobi — The High Court has extended orders barring demolition of houses at Greenpark Estate.

The Court has also directed for the removal of demolition signs that had been placed on eight houses by the Water Resources Authority (WRA).

"For the avoidance of doubt, the effect of the order is that the intended demolition of the subject properties is suspended and the owners are at liberty to remove any signs of demolition that had been placed by the authority," ruled Justice Odunga.

The Machakos High Court judge also issued strict orders restraining Water Resource Authority from any interference whatsoever with Greenpark Estate until a hearing scheduled for October.

"We are satisfied with the orders issued by the judge. We are a responsible developer and have never contravened any set regulations. We are committed to further engage with the regulators and any other stakeholder to offer clarity on any issue that they may have," said Superior Homes Chief Operating Officer Reginald Okumu.

Prior to the construction of Greenpark Estate, Superior Homes, the developer, applied for and obtained an Environmental Impact Assessment License from NEMA which showed they never encroached on the river bed.

