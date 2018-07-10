9 July 2018

Nigeria: U.S. Asks Nigerian Authorities to End Killings

The Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, David Young, has condoled with the people of Plateau State over the recent killings in the state.

Mr Young, who extended his country condolence on Monday in Jos when he visited Governor Simon Lalong, urged Nigerians to embrace peace and promote unity in the country.

He emphasised the need for the people to speak peace and work ways to ensure that the realisation of and affirm the need for peaceful coexistence among them.

The deputy chief of mission said life was sacred, irrespective of who and where the citizens might belong.

"Life is sacred, whether herdsmen or farmers, Christian or Muslim or whatever ethnic.

"The violence should be a major concern to both the State and Federal Government and must be addressed adequately.

"There is the need to put more efforts toward ending this menace in the country," he said.

Mr Young stressed the need for the promotion of interfaith and interethnic dialogues to address causes of violence.

He, however, urged government to apprehend criminals perpetrating the act across the country.

Receiving Mr Young, Mr Lalong commended the American Embassy for the show of concern over the ugly situation in the state.

He said the recent incident that led to the loss of lives reminded the state government on the need to review its security structure.

The governor assured that the state government would continue to work to ensure that Plateau State remains the home of peace and tourism.

