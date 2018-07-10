9 July 2018

Kenya: At Least 10 Nyanza Schools Shut After Unrest, Fires

By Ojwang Joe

Nairobi — At least 10 schools have been closed across Nyanza following unrest that has rocked several institutions across the country.

Students in Oriwo and Kandiege Secondary Schools were Sunday evening sent home as dormitories within the institutions were burnt down while students were in class.

in Karachuonyo sub-county of Homa Bay, students of Oriwo Secondary School were headed home Monday morning following tension among the students as the administration moved to quell destruction of property.

Lamudiac Secondary School in Njoro was also closed after students went on the rampage Sunday night while allegedly protesting over food that is always undercooked at the institution.

At Rohi Girls Secondary Schools in Kiamunyeki, police are investigating an incident where a dormitory was burnt down while the students were undertaking their evening studies in class.

Fire fighters were on Monday morning fighting infernos at St Mary's within Mumias and Kandiege Secondary school in Karachuonyo following a fire that occurred.

The cases of arson occurred even as two students suspected to be behind the burning of a dormitory at Chulaimbo Boys Secondary school in Kisumu West were arrested on Sunday.

Area Police boss Winston Mwakio said the boys are being held at the Maseno Police station and are assisting with investigations.

Usenge Boys was closed as a fire razed two dormitories housing around 150 students while students at St Augustine Nyamonye girls in Siaya were also sent home.

On Saturday, Otieno Oyoo Secondary school was closed following tension amongst students claiming there was too much academic work.

Other schools to be closed include Kisumu girls, Maranda High, Ng'iya girls and Maliera.

The incidents occurred even as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations warned students against destroying school property as this will reflect in their certificate of good conduct when they apply for one.

