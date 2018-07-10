9 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kimemia Welcomes London Ruling on Kinangop Wind Park Case

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nyandarua — Nyandarua County Governor Francis Kimemia has welcomed the ruling by the International Court of Arbitration in London that dismissed a claim against the Kenyan Government for over Sh31 billion that had been filed by Kinangop Wind Park Limited.

Kimemia said the dismissal of the cases will help save a lot of money that will now go towards development.

"The Energy Cabinet Secretary and his PS need to form a team that will also comprise local residents to spearhead new plans to revive the wind power project that is capable of producing over 60 Megawatts for the benefit of the local community," he said.

Kimemia blamed a section of leaders who misled residents that the power project would have negative impact on the lives of the people.

The Tribunal, in issuing the ruling, dismissed all the claims by Kinangop Wind Park Limited (KWP) but also reserved the final award on costs.

In the case, Kinangop Wind Park sought compensation and damages under the Letter of Support issued by the government for the erection of 38 wind turbines.

It alleged that the government failed to eliminate a political event emanating from community protests.

The project did not materialise as the community in Kinangop raised concerns about the way it was being implemented.

Specifically, there was no proper community engagement, sensitization, compensation and relocation of the people. There were also issues regarding the manner the land was leased.

The government filed a defence denying the allegations, as well as a counterclaim and an order for costs.

A two-week hearing took place in London in December last year.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

