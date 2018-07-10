9 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Emali Residents Paralyse Transport on Highway Over Lack of Water

Nairobi — Transport on the busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway was paralysed for hours Monday morning after angry residents of Emali Town blocked the road in protest against water shortage.

The demonstrations caused a huge traffic snarl-up on both sides of the highway.

Efforts by Makueni Water Executive Robert Kisyula to calm the residents were futile as the protestors demanded to be addressed by Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

The residents were complaining that Noultresh Pipeline Water Supply Company contracted by Tanathi has not been supplying them with water for the last two months.

The supply issue at Noultresh has been occasioned by wrangles following management disputes.

"This issue has led Noultresh employees to go on strike," according to Tanathi CEO Eng Nicholas Muthwii.

He told the press that the loss of over Sh60 million at Noultresh had fuelled internal conflict among employees who want some top managers to step aside before resuming work.

"Some workers at the company have downed tools protesting delayed payment and harassment from their bosses," added Muthwii.

He said the wrangles had disrupted water supply to Emali residents.

However, he promised the residents that water supply would resume by the end of the day.

