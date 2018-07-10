9 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: PDP Merges With Over 30 Parties, Changes Name to CUPP

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday formed an alliance with over 30 political parties and announced a new name called Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

According to ChannelsTv, the announcement followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the leaders of the merging parties.

This according to reports was to win the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming 2019 election.

At Musa Yar'Adua's Centre in Abuja, those in attendance include, of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC), Social Democratic Party of Nigeria (SDP), National Conscience Party (NCP), Labour Party, and a host of other newly registered parties.

PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Former Senate President David Mark, R-APC Chairman Buba Galadima, and Senator Dino Melaye.

