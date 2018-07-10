Kenya/Algeria: Sofapaka to Play USM Alger in Friendly

Nairobi — Former Kenyan Premier League champions Sofapaka will on Wednesday evening take on Algerian side USM Alger in a friendly match under the Camp Toyoyo Floodlights in Nairobi.

The Algerian team is in the same CAF Confederation Cup group with Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and have already played them, the match ending 0-0 at the Kasarani Stadium in May.

Alger are in the country to prepare for their third group match of the Confederation Cup against Rayon Sport in Kigali on the 18th of this month.

"It will be a good opportunity for us to weigh ourselves against one of the best clubs in the continent because ultimately, that is where we want to play next season. For the players as well, it will be a great platform to gain experience and also learn a few things from them," Sofapaka head coach John Baraza said.

Alger currently lead Group D of the Confederations Cup with four points after two games having beaten Tanzania's Yanga 4-0 in the opening match in Algiers before picking a point in their 0-0 draw with Gor in Nairobi.