Kenya: Crocodile Kills Teenager in Makueni

Makueni — An 18-year old youth has died after being savagely attacked by a crocodile in River Athi, Kathyaka village in Makueni.

The teenager is said to have been attacked by the crocodile when he was herding cattle along the shores of the river.

Villagers tried to help the youngster, but their efforts did not bear fruit as it was too late to rescue him.

Kibwezi Assistant Commissioner Vitalis Ogur says agitated residents managed to recover the mutilated body of the teen and took it to the Makindu Level Four Hospital mortuary.