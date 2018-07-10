Nigerian Actress Seeks Global End to Human Trafficking

Stephanie Linus, Nigeria award-winning actress, has reiterated the need to address the high rate of trafficking in persons globally. She spoke at the second edition of the "Dialoghi a Spoleto" and Carla Fendi Foundation event in Italy. Linus said there was the need to also educate and empower people who are at risk of being trafficked, in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

"In ending slavery, we must be conscious about empowering and educating people, because otherwise, we're going to have to deal with it for years to come," the film producer and director said. The five-day event which was marked by six meetings of great female figures of the international scene ended on Sunday. From Africa, to Afghanistan to Italy, the delegates discussed several world issues such as: slave trade, the struggle for equal rights, culture as a vehicle for emancipation, women's health, agriculture and globalization in relation to the female world, social commitment, cinema, music, art.

NAN reports that the event is part of the official events of the Festival dei Due Mondi di Spoleto and hosted by the renowned Italian writer Paola Severini. It was attended by women from all over the world including including: Sister Gabriella Bottani, world coordinator of the fight against trafficking in persons; Luigi Manconi UNAR coordinator - National Office. Others include Marcelle Padovani, expert in organized crime and correspondent of Le Nouvel Observateur; Marina Pendes, Minister of Defense of Bosnia-Herzegovina;

Also in attendance are Nessrin Abdalla, Kurdish commander of the People's Popular Protection Unit; Alka Sadat Afghana film producer; Irene Bignardi film critic; Anna Querci president Anna Querci Design Foundation among others. Linus in January, made her first visit to Italy to advocate against human trafficking. In partnership with international medical humanitarian organization - Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the actress visited the rescue ship Aquarius where she met with some victims of human trafficking, among other activities.

She continues to advocate against the scourge of forced labor and human trafficking. "Ultimately, I hope this leads us in the path to justice on behalf of the millions of human trafficking victims who have been trapped in some form of slavery, bonded labor, or forced prostitution; and a sharp decline of these staggering figures," she said. (NAN)