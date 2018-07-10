Kenya: Governors Cry Foul Over 'Targeted Prosecution' in Graft War

Nairobi — The Council of Governors has criticized the manner in which Busia's Sospeter Ojaamong was treated in an ongoing probe over the alleged loss of county funds, saying devolution is under threat.

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi Monday, Council of Governors Chairperson Josphat Nanok said the war on corruption was being politicized.

"Whereas the fight against corruption is inevitable, this fight cannot be politicised and cannot be used selectively to target specific officers," said Nanok.

Noting that the law is clear on the war on graft, Nanok questioned why key suspects in other major corruption scandals have not been arrested and charged.

"The country has been aware of the National Youth Service (scandal) and questions continue to linger on the sugar and maize scandals. The heads (of these institutions) have never been arrested yet billions have been lost," he said.

"Funds like CDF have attracted massive audit queries and there is no action taken."

He accused the National Government of trying to divert attention from all the corruption scandals plaguing the country by targeting governors.

"The National Government is trying to divert attention from what is happening. We should be discussing sugar. It is mischievous to call the press and arrest a governor," Nanok said.

"If the government is sure about fighting corruption all audit reports must be approved by the MPs immediately," Nanok added.

Ojaamong who spent days behind bars was released last week on a cash bail of Sh1 million pending determination of the case.

He and his co accused Bernard Yaite, Allan Ekweny and Samuel Ombui are accused of defrauding the county government of Sh8 million.

They also face other charges including conspiracy to commit economic crimes, abuse of office, engaging in a project without proper planning, failure to comply with the law relating to management of public funds and two counts of fraudulent acquisition of public property.