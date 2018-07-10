Kenya: World Cup - Kenyans Fell for Fake Claims of Croatia Team Prayer Session

Kenyans online fell for a video captioned with fake claims of a praise and worship session of the Croatia World Cup team.

The video, shared widely on social media, captures a team of football players in a hotel room holding bibles as they sing.

Duped Kenyans who re-shared the video claimed the team's success is attributed to their faith in God.

However, an investigation by The Quint publication established that the players captured on the video were singing in Portuguese and not the Croatian language.

"The lyrics are of the song 'Todavia Me Alegrarei' which loosely translate as 'I will still rejoice'," the article read in part.

The team in the video was identified as CSA (Centro Sportivo Alagoano), a football club in the city of Maceió in the state of Alagoas in Brazil.

"While the team's official apparel includes blue and white stripes; we were also able to find a photo on the club's verified Facebook page where the jersey and club logo match that of those seen in the video," the publication wrote.

Croatia is set to play against England in the semi-finals on Wednesday.