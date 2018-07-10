9 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: World Cup - Kenyans Fell for Fake Claims of Croatia Team Prayer Session

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mwende Kasujja and Agencies

Kenyans online fell for a video captioned with fake claims of a praise and worship session of the Croatia World Cup team.

The video, shared widely on social media, captures a team of football players in a hotel room holding bibles as they sing.

Duped Kenyans who re-shared the video claimed the team's success is attributed to their faith in God.

However, an investigation by The Quint publication established that the players captured on the video were singing in Portuguese and not the Croatian language.

"The lyrics are of the song 'Todavia Me Alegrarei' which loosely translate as 'I will still rejoice'," the article read in part.

The team in the video was identified as CSA (Centro Sportivo Alagoano), a football club in the city of Maceió in the state of Alagoas in Brazil.

"While the team's official apparel includes blue and white stripes; we were also able to find a photo on the club's verified Facebook page where the jersey and club logo match that of those seen in the video," the publication wrote.

Croatia is set to play against England in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Kenya

Teens Hunt Tourists for Cash and Sex

Beneath the beautiful sandy beaches and hotels that line the Indian Ocean coastline in Kilifi lie cases of child… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.