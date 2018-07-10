Rwanda: Kigali-Kampala Bus Accident Kills One, Injures Ten

The accident took place between 3-5 kilometres from the Gatuna border, and local authorities said they have not yet ascertained exactly how it occurred.

Authorities in Gicumbi District in the Northern Province say that a commuter bus carrying passengers from Kigali to Kampala was involved in accident in Kabale District of Uganda, leaving one person dead and 10 injured.

According to the Mayor of Gicumbi, Félix Ndayambaje, the accident took place early in the morning of Monday and that he was informed by authorities at Gatuna border.

"We were informed around 5am in the morning that a bus belonging to Modern Coast Company was involved in an accident on the Ugandan side. Information we gather so far say that it collided with a lorry that was heading towards the Rwandan side," Ndayambaje told The New Times in phone interview.

The mayor says that the accident took place between 3-5 kilometres from the Gatuna border, and said they have not yet ascertained exactly how it occurred.

"Rescuers were on scene fast and we immediately got in touch with our counterparts in Kabale to discuss how we can work together to help the injured. The driver of the lorry was the only one who died on spot, but seven Rwandans were taken to Byumba hospital while three Ugandans; I'm told were taken to Kabale hospital," he added.

The bus was carrying mostly business people going to Kampala, according to the mayor, who also noted that four of the injured Rwandans had been discharged from hospital by noon.

"I visited to the injured people at the hospital. It wasn't that fatal as I thought as some have already been cleared to head back to their respective homes in Kigali," he added.

Ndayambaje says that he cannot confirm whether the two vehicles were over speeding, though most of such accidents are caused by over speeding.

He adds that Police on both side are working together to determine the cause of the accident, warning drivers against reckless driving.