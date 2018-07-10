Kenya: Swiss President Berset to Visit Kakuma Refugee Camp

Photo: ©UNESCO/D. Willetts

School children in Kakuma refugee camp (file photo).

Nairobi — Visiting Swiss President Alain Berset will on Tuesday tour the Kakuma refugee camp as part of his two-day official visit in the country.

Berset is expected to continue rooting for support from the international community on the management of refugees.

On Monday, he commended Kenya for its hospitality towards refugees.

He stated that the huge numbers of refugees being hosted in the country were a clear statement of Kenya's commitment to protecting the welfare of displaced persons.

On Monday, Kenya signed a mutual legal assistance framework with Switzerland for the return of assets acquired from proceeds of corruption and crime.

The new deal signed at State House, Nairobi is expected to enhance an existing Memorandum of Understanding on the repatriation of proceeds of graft.

Speaking after the signing of the legal assistance framework, Berset, said the agreement will expedite the recovery of proceeds of crime stashed in his country.