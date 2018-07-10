9 July 2018

Malawi Govt Changes Chilima's Replacement At Malabo Forum - It's Now Fabiano Not Mwanamvekha

By Nyasa Times Reporter

After President Peter Mutharika directed that Vice-President Saulos Chilima should be replaced as co-chair of the Malabo Montpellier Forum, an international think tank to which he was appointed, with Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamvekha, the government on Monday announced that instead Minister of Foreign Affairs Emmaneul Fabiano will be in charge.

According to a statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation, Fabiano co-chair and host the forum in Lilongwe on Tuesday to launch a new report by the panel titled Mechanized: Transforming Africa's Agriculture Value Chains, a duty which the vice-president Chilima was scheduled to perform.

Chilima co-chairs the forum with Minister of State for Planning and Development of Benin, Abdoulaye Bio Tchané.

But Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara in a later dated July 7, 2018 addressed to the Secretary to the Vice-President Clement Chinthu Phiri , directed that the international conference should instead be presided over by Mwanamvekha.

Muhara said President Mutharika assigned Mwanamvekha, MP in his capacity as Minister of Agriculture to chair the Malabo Montpellier Forum .

The Malabo Montpellier Panel, comprising 17 leading African and European experts in agriculture and public policy, appointed Chilima as co-chair in September, 2017.

Chilima first co-chaired the forum in December, 2017 in Cotonou, Benin where the Malabo Panel of experts reviewed a report which analysed policy decisions that African countries have taken to reduce malnutrition levels and to promote healthier and more diverse diets.

