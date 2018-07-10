9 July 2018

Rwanda: Career Moves - Cba Bank Rwanda Gets New CEO

By Collins Mwai

Lina Higiro has been appointed as the Managing Director of Commercial Bank of Africa, Rwanda. The position is currently held by Edigold Monday and is subject to the Central Bank's approval.

Higiro was previously the Chief Operating Officer of AB Bank overseeing business development, digital finance, transactional banking and bank operations. She has served in the position since July 2016.

Prior to joining AB Bank Rwanda, Higiro was the Head of Strategy, Planning and Marketing at I&M Bank (Rwanda) and before that was the Head of SME Banking at Fina Bank now Guaranty Trust Bank from 2007 to 2011.

Her academic qualifications include, an MBA from Liverpool University, a B.Com from the University of North West, South Africa.

Kenya's Central Bank approves Kayaboke's appointment at Equity Group

The Kenyan Central Bank has approved the appointment of Julius Kayaboke as the Group Director, Customer Experience and Project Management at Equity Group Holdings Limited.

Kayaboke was previously the Marketing Director at Bralirwa a subsidiary of Heinekein Group. He had worked with the group since 2001in multiple positions and worked in multiple countries in Europe and Africa.

His new role will see him serve in in countries were the bank has presence including Rwanda. Commenting on his new position in an advertorial, Kayaboke said that among his priority will be focusing on inclusivity.

"As the bank moves into the digital age, we shall be focusing on spreading the message of inclusivity at the global level," he said.

