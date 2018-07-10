10 July 2018

Kenya: Glorious Amani Adopts New Name As She Signs Pro Record

Photo: Screenshot
Gracious Amani from Githurai.
By Eddy Kagera

Glorious Amani, the Githurai girl who mesmerized the nation with her melodious rendition of Alicia Keys song has signed a pro record.

Amani has signed on Pine Creek Records. The record label announced the news on its Facebook page.

"Her talent has finally found a home where it will be nurtured to levels unimagined! Ladies and Gents... join us in welcoming Amani G to our Record Label!" read the statement.

A short clip shows the girl singing an unknown Swahili song.

Amani came into the limelight last month after a raw video of her singing Alicia Keys' Girl on Fire was shared online and went viral.

Keys later tweeted the video calling her a beautiful soul.

Kenyan musician Vivian has since recorded a song with her.

Amani, who is in Class Eight, is daughter of Wuod Fibi, a Kenyan singer and music producer.

She has also adopted the name Amani G.

We have had a number of studio sessions with Amani G and can confirm that she will grow into a force to reckon with in music! We wish her the best of luck!

-- #PineCreekMusic (@PineCreekMusic) July 9, 2018

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

