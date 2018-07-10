Experience gained on the collegiate circuit in the United States served Michaela Fletcher well in Sunday's 36-hole stroke play seeding round for the Sanlam South African Women's Amateur Championship at Umhlali Country Club.

The 22-year-old from Maritzburg returned rounds of 73 and 70 to claim the top spot on one-over 143.

Fletcher held her nerve over the closing holes and birdied the par three 18th to edge out reigning Sanlam South African Women's Stroke Play champion Casandra Hall from Ekurhuleni and Gauteng junior Kaiyuree Moodley by one shot.

She then lead the field into the match play stage, scheduled from Monday to Wednesday.

The KwaZulu-Natal number is in her fifth year at the University of Memphis, where she majoring in Marketing and Supply Chain Management. Home on her summer break, Fletcher has taken very little time off, choosing instead to work on her game.

Considered one of the strongest match play contenders on the local circuit, the KwaZulu-Natal golfer was three behind Moodley after the first round.

She still lagged two shots off the pace at the turn, but she played the back nine in five under to win.

Fletcher hit three-wood off the tee at the par five 10th, leaving herself just 55 metres to the pin. She pitched just short of the hole and watched the ball roll up and drop into the cup.

'I've been practicing chip shots and the moment I hit my second shot, I knew it was going in. The shot came out exactly as I intended,' she said.

'I two-putted for birdie at 13 and hit a gap-wedge to six foot at 16 and boxed a real slider. I went with a 6-iron off the tee at 18. I knew I needed a birdie finish, so I got a bit more aggressive. It pitched 10 foot from the hole and I made another big swinging putt.'

Fletcher also won the seeding at Ebotse Golf Links in 2016, but was knocked out in the third round.

'I'm definitely more experienced than I was at Ebotse,' she said. 'This golf course keeps you on your toes and that's where college golf helps. You're playing very competitive golf week in, week out, which means you constantly have to be at your best.

'You can't play percentage golf - fairways and greens - because par is often not good enough. Most times you have to fire at pins. That gives you that competitive edge.

'Stroke Play and Match Play are vastly different formats. I get way more aggressive in stroke play, whereas timing is everything in match play. You have to hold back a bit, try to take advantage of your birdie holes and put pressure on your opponent. Play the course, not the player.'

Seventeen-year-old Moodley from Bryanston Country Club led the field through 27 holes, but she gave Fletcher and Hall a foothold with three bogeys on the bounce from the 10th.

The former Nomads SA Girls Rose Bowl champion dropped further shots at 15 and 18. She signed for a 75 to finish alongside Hall, who returned rounds of 75 and 70, in second place.

Ernie Els and Fancourt Foundation golfer Zethu Myeki and Kloof Country Club's Brittney-Fay Berger shared fourth on five over.

The pair finished one shot clear of former SA Stroke Play champion Kaleigh Telfer from Gauteng and Lindi Coetzee from Gauteng North, who won the leading amateur trophy in this year's Investec South African Women's Open.

Defending champion Cara Gorlei from Western Province comfortably advanced to the match play stage. The Arkansas University student posted rounds of 76 and 79 to ninth on her own.

Scores from Sunday's 36-hole seeding round of the Sanlam South African Women's Amateur Championship played at the par-71 Umhlali Country Club:

SCORES

143 - Michaela Fletcher 73 70

145 - Casandra Hall 75 70; Kaiyuree Moodley 70 75

147 - Brittney-Fay Berger 72 75; Zethu Myeki 71 76

148 - Kaleigh Telfer 74 74; Lindi Coetzee 74 74

150 - Symone Henriques 77 73

151 - Cara Gorlei 76 75

152 - Danielle du Toit 75 77; Larissa du Preez 75 77

153 - Caitlyn Macnab 74 79

154 - Jordan Rothman 81 73

155 - Bianca Wernich 80 75; Nadia van der Westhuizen 78 77; Demi Flanagan 76 79

156 - Annalie Swanepoel 80 76; Sarah Bouch 80 76

159 - Kim de Klerk 82 77; Nina Grey 78 81; Kaylah Williams 78 81; Kajal Mistry 75 84

160 - Chloe Royston 85 75; Ethel Ruthenberg 76 84

161 - Cara Ford 84 77

164 - Elsune Roode 79 85; Pheletso Mota 78 86

165 - Petrone Rudolph 80 85

167 - Kyra van Kan 81 86

169 - Kera Healey 85 84; Tania Lyon 84 85

170 - Bronwyn Rae 89 81; Kim Turgut 87 83

171 - Alisa Rich 89 82

173 - Zane Naude 80 93

174 - Bronwyn Leigh Doeg 88 86

176 - Kim Strauss 81 95

177 Lizzie Currie 89 88

178 - Chante Boonstra 89 89

180 - Senayah Moodliar 89 91

182 - Nicola Nel 85 97

186 - Luzan Esterhuizen 90 96

187 - Annette Swanepoel 100 87

188 - Ciara Koekemoer 84 104

190 - Kamaya Moodliar 92 98