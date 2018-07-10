South Africa's leading wheelchair tennis women's ace Kgothatso Montjane successfully defended her Swiss Open title on Saturday with a final victory over world No7 Lucy Shuker in Geneva, Switzerland.

The world No 8 Montjane claimed a 7-5, 6-2 win over the British top seed to make it a fourth triumph at the 31st Swiss Open tournament in a match which showcased the best of women's tennis.

Montjane had clinched the title in 2013, 2015 and eased past current world No 6 Katharina Kruger in a stunning 6-2 6-3 victory to record her third title in 2017.

Montjane's victory extended her lead in the head-to-head series against the Brit 10-5, which includes a three-set victory earlier this year in the final of the Melbourne Open in Australia.

Montjane hopes the success augurs well for what lies ahead in the season including this week's Wimbledon event.

'I'm very satisfied with the way I played and I always enjoy coming back to the Swiss Open,' Montjane said.

'This was an important win for me especially [after] managing to defend my title.

'These are vital points to maintain my ranking and I am excited that I was able to retain them.

'This tournament was a warm-up tournament for me ahead of the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament, it is definitely a confidence booster going out there with a win in the bag.

'I didn't think I will be able to pull through such an incredible performance especially after surviving a first set scar in my quarter-final round match against Manami Tanaka from Japan,' commented Montjane.

The South African Paralympian will head to Wimbledon this week full of confidence after the victory at the Centre Sportif du Bois-des-Frères in the International Tennis Federation One Series tournament.

The Limpopo born-star was handed a wildcard for the third Grand Slam tournament in London, Great Britain and it will be the first time African continent is represented in the wheelchair tennis event.

Montjane will make her singles debut at the Championships this year as 16 of the world's top players again converge for the event from 12-15 July at The All England Lawn Tennis Club.