10 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Suzelle DIY Star Julia Anastasopoulos Welcomes Baby Girl Named Zoe

YouTube sensation Julia Anastasopoulos has welcomed her first child with husband, Ari Kruger.

Julia announced her daughter's birth with a photo of the newborn's feet on Instagram on Monday evening.

"She's here! Our precious baby Zoe arrived on Saturday and we are completely in love. I don't really have the words to describe the magic I am feeling except that I am in absolute awe of this little person. Thank you all for the love and wishes #babyzoe," she wrote.

Since announcing her pregnancy in March, the Suzelle DIY star has posted several cute photos showing off her preggy belly.

Of course the internet's DIY queen went all out when decorating her newborn's nursery, writing on Instagram: "Creating this little nest has been such a special process."

