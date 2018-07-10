Kenya/Rwanda: USM Alger in Nairobi for Final Preps Ahead of Rayon Tie

USM Alger have landed in Nairobi, Kenya for intensive preparations ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup clash against Rayon Sports - scheduled for July 18 at Amahoro Stadium.

The Red and Black outfits have no travelled with Rwanda international Emery Bayisenge who signed for the Algerian giants last month. Times Sport has learnt.

Bayisenge, 24, was with team in Tunisia in camp for the last two weeks but coach Zemma Benkhemassa opted to leave him out of the upcoming Rayon Sports clash. USM Alger arrived in Nairobi on Saturday night before having their first training session on Sunday afternoon.

After a 10-day course in Nairobi where they also plan to have a friendly match against one of Kenya's top football clubs, tentatively on July 13, the team will fly in on July 16, two days before facing Rayon Sports who are in any CAF competition's group stages for the first time.

According to the club, USMA's choice to carry out this training in Nairobi is not accidental, since it offers the same climatic conditions as Kigali, at 1700 m of altitude, to allow the players to acclimatize well before the game with the ambition to go back with a positive result.

After two match rounds, the 2015 CAF Champions League finalists, USM Alger, top Group D with four points ahead of Kenya's Gor Mahia and Rayon Sports who have two points each.

Young Africans of Tanzania are located at the bottom with one point.

USM Alger in Nairobi is led by the head of the delegation Mohamed Briki.

Full team

Hamia Benhamouda - Mansouri - Berrefane - - Mezghrani - Benchikhoune - Chafai - Hamra - Benyahia - Mexes - Cherifi- Benmoussa Chita - Benkhemassa - Koudri - Benguit Sayoud - Bouderbal - Meziane - Ardji - Yaya Mahious - Benchaa - Sifour Meftah.

July 18

Rayon Vs USM Alger