Rwanda/Tanzania: Rayon Bundled Out of Cecafa Kagame Cup

Title holders Azam FC hammered Rayon Sports 4-2 at Tanzania National Stadium on Monday afternoon as the Tanzania giants booked slot for the last four at the ongoing 41st CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Forward Shaban Idd Chilunda netted the four goals for Azam to rise to the top of the scorers' chart in the tournament - with seven goals. The two goals from Oliviera Roberto's side came through defender Abdul Rwatubyaye Abdul and midfielder Djabel Manishimwe.

Rayon Sports struggled to get into the game throughout the first-half, but it was even worse for goalie Kassim Ndayisenga who failed to make a single save out of Chilunda's four attempts.

The star striker who notably devastated Rayon Sports' defence, netted the four goals in the 18th, 33rd, 39th and 64th minute respectively to give defending champions a chance of retaining title.

Center-back Rwatubyaye netted in the 42nd to pull one back from Azam's 3-1 lead before Manishimwe scored a consolation goal with nine minutes to time.

By press time Monday, the Singida United (Tanzania) and JKU of Zanzibar were supposed to meet in the last quarter-final to determine who will face Azam in semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will now face Tanzania's Simba SC in the last four after progressing to semis with a 2-1 win over Uganda's Vipers on Sunday. Simba overcame AS Ports of Djibouti 1-0 to advance to semi-finals.

Quarter Final

Monday

Azam 4-2 Rayon

Sunday

Gor Mahia 2-1 Vipers SC

Simba SC 1-0 AS Ports