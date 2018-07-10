Nigeria: Shell, Total, 10 Others Increase Operations As Oil Price Stabilises At $78

Twelve organisations - International Oil Companies, IOCs and their indigenous counterparts - have intensified efforts, targeted at making new finds and maximising production in Nigeria as oil price stabilises at $78 per barrel in the international market.

The prolonged lull in the global market which culminated in oil price dropping to $40 per barrel had discouraged foreign and indigenous companies from increasing activities in Nigeria and other countries.

But an authoritative report of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources obtained by Vanguard over the weekend showed that many have gone into active exploration and production in land, swamp, offshore and the deep offshore.

Specifically, the report indicated that AMNI International Petroleum Development Company, which has Mr. Tunde J. Afolabi as Chairman/CEO is currently utilising its rig, Adriatic 1, at Okoro, offshore Niger-Delta, belonging to Shelf Drilling.

It showed that Conoil that has Mr. Mike Adenuga,Jr. as chairman is moving Monarch, belonging to Depthwize to JojuEjaNla, adding that another rig, Majesty, was gutted by fire in May, 2018.

The report stated that Chevron Nigeria Limited which has Mr. Jeff Ewing as Chairman/Managing Director is currently utilising two rigs - OES Respect and Resourceful - belonging to OES Energy and Shelf Drilling - for its activities at Dibi and Sonam, located onshore and swamp respectively.

It indicated that the company is also using Ensco - DS4, belonging to ODEL for operations at Agbami - in the deepwater. The report noted that Elcrest has started moving two rigs - OES teamwork and Deutag T57 - owned by OES Energy Services and Deutag from Opuama and Ubima -1 to Opuama - 10 and Ubima -1, located in the swamp and onshore respectively.

It stated that ExxonMobil is currently utilising Trident 14, belonging to Shelf Drilling for its offshore operations, adding that Monipulo has started using Imperial, hired from Depthwize for drilling at Inaha, located in the swamp.

Niger-Delta Petroleum Resources is currently using ACME - 5, belonging to ACME for operations at Ogbele located onshore.

The report stated that the Nigeria Agip Oil Company, NAOC, has started utilising a rig known as OES Integrity, hired from OES for drilling operations at Onne, located offshore the Niger-Delta.

It stated that another company - SEEPCO is currently utilising seven rigs - Bogel Durga 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, belonging to British Oil and Gas Exploration for drilling operations at Okwuibome, AguOgbu which are located onshore.

It also stated that Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, SNEPCO, is utilising ENSCO-DS-10, belonging to ODENL at Bonga in the deepwater, adding that Shell Petroleum Development Company is also currently using BR-301, HI LONG 17 and HI LONG 27, belonging to Seadrill at Akpo in the deepwater.

The report stated that Total is using West Jupiter, belonging to Seadrill at Akpo in the deepwater, adding that the company is also utilising Baltic 1 and Frigg, belonging to Shelf Drilling and Borr Drilling at Ofon and Ayama in the offshore respectively.

Shell, NDPR, others

Some of the investors have expressed commitment to oil and gas exploration and production in Nigeria. For instance, in its latest report obtained by Vanguard, Shell indicated thus: "Shell has a long history of successfully developing deep-water energy projects worldwide. We use our knowledge, experience and proven deep-water technologies to unlock new resources safely and efficiently. We work to limit the impact of our operations on the environment and share the benefits with neighbouring communities.

"Beneath the world's oceans - in waters ranging from a few hundred to several thousand metres deep - lie vast supplies of oil and natural gas which have the potential to boost economic growth and play a vital role in the future energy mix.

"Freezing temperatures, immense water pressure and pitch darkness all make producing oil and gas from deep water a major technical challenge. We have pushed the boundaries of what is possible and safely achievable to unlock these resources the world needs.

"Shell has decades of experience in developing and operating deep-water projects, with more than 20 major projects active today, and significant new projects under development. Our deep-water activities extend from the Gulf of Mexico to the China Sea, from the Norwegian continental shelf to the waters off Nigeria's coast."

Dr. Layi Fatona, former Managing Director of the Niger-Delta Petroleum Resources Limited stated that the company is committed to developing new assets in Nigeria.

The company added in a report obtained from its website that: "NDPR acquired the Ogbele Marginal Field, situated within the old OML 54, in 2000 from the NNPC/Chevron JV. It was the first ever Marginal Oil Field Farm out Agreement to be negotiated in Nigeria, between a Multinational /NNPC JV and a Nigerian Independent Company.

"Oil production commenced in November 2005 and since then, the field has developed into a fully integrated oil and gas producing asset, comprising a crude oil processing facility with a 20,000 b/d capacity Flowstation, a 100MMcf/d capacity gas processing plant and a 1000 bls/d Mini Refinery, which is currently being expanded to 11,000bls/d."

Problems

Dr. Diran Fawibe, chairman of International Energy Services Limited stated in an interview with Vanguard that many investors have not yet embarked on new investments because of some problems.

He stated: "There is not much attraction at this time. In other words, many local and foreign investors have not been attracted to go into exploration because of some reasons."