Nigeria: Pro-Biafra Groups Move to Unite Igbo Leaders On Secession

Owerri — Coalition of Biafra groups and the Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, yesterday said a process has begun in uniting Igbo leaders in the struggle for the actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra.

The leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra, MASSOB, Mr. Uchenna Madu disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

Madu said that the reason was to cement the much needed relationship among Igbo leaders both in Nigeria and outside the country in the realisation of the struggle.

According to the MASSOB leader, "The leadership of Alaigbo Development Foundation, led by Professor Uzodinma Nwala had a close door meeting last Sunday with the representatives of the Coalition of pro-Biafra groups in Owerri.

"Though the details of the meeting were not disclosed, some issues raised in the meeting included examining the current challenges of Ndigbo in Nigeria with the need to explore and cement the much needed relationship with the leadership of pro-Biafra groups and other Igbo leaders.

"The consultative meeting also flashed on the need to draw the attention and reassurance of other anti self determination elements in Igbo society into driving their political ships towards the yearnings and desires of Ndigbo.

Ndigbo can't be cowed

Meantime, Ndigbo have been advised to remain resolute in their bid to take their appropriate position in the Nigerian project, as well as resist all attempts by any person, group or circumstances, aimed at scuttling this position.

The former Imo State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Alex Obi, gave the advice when he spoke to journalists on a number of national issues in Owerri.

"I urge Ndigbo not to be cowed by any person, group or circumstances, in their bid to take their rightful position in Nigeria," Obi said.

He said nobody should intimidate Ndigbo with memories of of the civil war, which he said ended 48 years ago.

"Enough is enough. There is no doubt that Ndigbo are not only major stakeholders in Nigeria, but should also be treated as such," Obi said.

He expressed regret that "Ndigbo have been severally shortchanged in the past", due to what he called "ignorance and greed on the part of those who claim to represent them as leaders".

Explaining his position further, Dr. Obi said: "These class of leaders practised politics of individualism and bread and butter. By this token, they were enticed with contracts and powerless appointments. For now, anybody wanting Igbo votes must negotiate for it."

Answering a question, Obi, who has dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, passionately appealed to Ndigbo to come together, like their counterparts in the Northern South Western States.

"Ndigbo can take a cue from Anambra State and improve on their welfare. The government and people of Anambra State have been working together and investing massively in infrastructure, industries, agriculture, education and other sectors, without making noise", Obi said.