Kenya: Gor Coach Kerr Lauds Team's Fighting Spirit

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr gave a thumbs up to his players for a fine show that took them to the semi-finals of the Cecafa Kagame Cup after seeing off Ugandan champions Vipers 2-1 on Sunday here at National Stadium.

Kerr's change of tactic, preferring to start with new signing Francis Mustafa over Ephrem Guikan paid off with the Burundian scoring once and assisting in the vital win.

"I am very happy with how we performed unlike the last three games, where I felt we were not a team that we usually are," said the Englishman.

He added: "We dominated the entire game and created chances, probably we would've scored four goals in the first half had Mustafa converted all his chances, but he is learning and should continue doing so, goals will come."

At stake in Wednesday's semi-final will be a slot in the Friday final, where the winner bags Sh3 million and K'Ogalo will be looking to end their 33-year wait for the title.

Mustafa's maiden goal sends Gor to Cecafa semis

"We are in a knockout stage where every contest is tough, but we are going to fight because we know after the semi-final is the final," concluded Kerr, who is yet to lose a game at this year's edition of the regional tourney.

Meanwhile, striker Francis Mustafa is ready to fill the void left by Ugandan-born Rwandese striker Meddie Kagere, who joined Tanzanian champions Simba two weeks ago.

"I know with the calibre of coach we've here, he will train me well to score many goals. I can't speak more about Kagere because he is just a player like me who can do anything given a chance," said Mustafa, who was roped in from Rwandese top-tier side Kiyovu Sports last month.

"There's no pressure for me to replicate his form but I will do my job as a striker to bang in many goals."