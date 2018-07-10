Nigeria: Plateau IDPs Beg to Return Home, As Hiwa Provides Medical Care

About 830 internally-displaced persons, IDPs, camped at Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN, Heipang, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State have called on government to take into consideration the education need of their children and hasten the plan for their return to a safe home, where their children can continue with their education.

The people who defied all odds to hold a worship service in the Church on Sunday, made the plea when a charity organisation, Hope Initiative for Women in Africa, HIWA, visited and donated relief materials and offered free medical services to them.

The pastor, Rev. Sati, who welcomed the HIWA delegation, charged government to expedite action by providing succour to the victims in terms of food, shelter, accommodation and clothing.

Founder of HIWA, Mrs. Naomi Olorundare, who led the delegation to the camp and others in Riyom and Jos South Local Government areas, said: "The people are sleeping on the ground and open spaces. We call on government and other spirited individuals to come to their aid."

The relief materials presented are foodstuffs, cloths, mosquito nets, anti-malaria drugs as well as cough syrup.

State govt promises help

Meanwhile, the state government has said it is committed to ensuring that all IDPs return to their homes.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Bulus Bot, gave the assurance while worshiping with the IDPs, said: "Since Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said Plateau State will benefit from the N10 billion intervention for IDPs in states affected by herdsmen attacks, Governor Simon Lalong has been in touch with the Federal Government to ensure the funds are released for the reconstruc-tion of destroyed homes."