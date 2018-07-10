Nigeria: No Automatic Ticket for Dino Melaye - PDP

Lokoja — Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kogi State, yesterday, dismissed insinuations that it was granting automatic ticket to embattled Senator Dino Melaye of All Progressives Congress, APC, to lure him to the party.

The party in a statement by its Director of Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson, described the report as false and misleading, calling on its members to disregard the rumour.

According to Dickson, "while the party admitted that it is already receiving some members who left the party and new members who are defecting to its fold, however there was no such directive from the national body for an automatic ticket.

"While the party is happy to welcome returning and new members to its fold, all its candidates will emerge through free, fair and transparent primaries.

"Party members should disregard the information making the round about an imaginary automatic ticket to Senator Dino Melaye or any persons. Mischief-makers, having seen that the future of PDP at the national level and in Kogi State is bright and would take over government in 2019, are leaving nothing to chance towards creating disaffection among its members."

The party urged its members not to lose sleep over what it called unfoun-ded, unsubstantiated rumours aimed at creating disaffection amongst members.

Recall that Senator Dino Melaye, in a video clip, sang "Oh My Home," hinting of his decision to retun to PDP, calling PDP his home, stressing "APC suffer me o."