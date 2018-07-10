Nigeria: Depot Fire Won't Affect Petroluem Supply - NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, assured residents in Niger State and environs that the fire incident at its Pogo village depot in Paikoro Local Government Area will not affect supply of petroleum products.

Mr. Luke Anele, Managing Director of Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company, gave the assurance in Minna yesterday.

He said there was no cause for alarm, adding that the situation had been brought under control.

Anele said NNPC would, in the interim, embark on cleaning the spillage to ensure the safety of the environment and that an on-the-spot assessment has commenced to ascertain the level of damage caused by the explosion

Police had, on Sunday, deployed personnel to prevent people from scooping petroleum products at exploded site in Paikoro council.