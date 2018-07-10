10 July 2018

South Africa: Zuma's New Lawyer Mantsha Was Once Struck Off the Role, and Later Delivered Denel to the Guptas - Basically, He's Ideal for the Job

analysis By Qaanitah Hunter

Shocking but not surprising: former President Jacob Zuma has appointed a new attorney to represent him - a man who was once labelled dishonest by a court of law and found to have acted in a "deceitful manner". Lungisani Daniel Mantsha is the new Michael Hulley, after Zuma fired his lawyer of 12 years.

While it is intriguing that former president Jacob Zuma decided to end his relationship with Michael Hulley, a man known to do his legal dirty work for over a decade, it is also interesting to see who took his place.

If there is a State Capture check list for the most captured South African by the Guptas, Dan Mantsha would be high up there - perhaps only beaten by Mosebenzi Zwane. The Gupta emails revealed how this attorney was hand-picked by the notorious family and cultivated into the man who would essentially hand over the keys of a vital state-owned institution-state arms company, Denel, to the Guptas and their associates.

Mantsha appeared on the national stage a while back, in 2007, when a court...

