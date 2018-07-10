10 July 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bishop Orders Teachers in Church-Founded Schools to Wed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jessica Sabano

Mukono — Mukono Bishop William Ssebaggala has ordered teachers in Anglican Church- founded schools in Mukono District, who have failed to wed their spouses, to register for the November mass wedding without fail.

"This year, all teachers must Wed on November 29 so that our children can look to them as role models," Bishop Ssebaggala said.

He was at Kisowera Parish during the confirmation of children from different Anglican church-founded schools.

"You find a female teacher who has a child in school but nobody knows the father of the child," Bishop Ssebaggala, the head of St Andrews and Phillips church in Mukono said. "The pupils in the school have never seen her with a partner which makes the teacher look like a prostitute."

He said some male teachers take different women to their houses in the staff quarters which practice corrupts the minds of pupils and students.

"All head teachers and teachers must wed before the end of this year and so that you don't get excuses next year," Bishop Ssebaggala said.

He advised married teachers who have misunderstandings with their partners to approach the church committee which will advise them on how to have a happy family.

The bishop said 2018 is a family year and couples who have not exchanged marital vows should do so.

"I know some teachers' salaries are not favourable [to organise a wedding] but you can approach the Church for help," Bishop Ssebaggala said.

Uganda

Ugandans Take to the Polls to Elect Over 60,000 Local Council Chairpersons

More than 17 million registered voters are this morning expected at polling stations countrywide to pick Local Council I… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.