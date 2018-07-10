Uganda: Bishop Orders Teachers in Church-Founded Schools to Wed

Mukono — Mukono Bishop William Ssebaggala has ordered teachers in Anglican Church- founded schools in Mukono District, who have failed to wed their spouses, to register for the November mass wedding without fail.

"This year, all teachers must Wed on November 29 so that our children can look to them as role models," Bishop Ssebaggala said.

He was at Kisowera Parish during the confirmation of children from different Anglican church-founded schools.

"You find a female teacher who has a child in school but nobody knows the father of the child," Bishop Ssebaggala, the head of St Andrews and Phillips church in Mukono said. "The pupils in the school have never seen her with a partner which makes the teacher look like a prostitute."

He said some male teachers take different women to their houses in the staff quarters which practice corrupts the minds of pupils and students.

"All head teachers and teachers must wed before the end of this year and so that you don't get excuses next year," Bishop Ssebaggala said.

He advised married teachers who have misunderstandings with their partners to approach the church committee which will advise them on how to have a happy family.

The bishop said 2018 is a family year and couples who have not exchanged marital vows should do so.

"I know some teachers' salaries are not favourable [to organise a wedding] but you can approach the Church for help," Bishop Ssebaggala said.