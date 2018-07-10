Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) officials have been told to be proactive in the way they are running the Association as evidence by poor showing of the Malawi National Netball team "the Queens" recently.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila made the observation Sunday during the launch 2018 Mpico Gateway Netball Challenge at Mponela in Dowa.

He said some NAM officials are only interested on foreign trips and this must stop immediately.

Kasaila said NAM official are there to work for the betterment of the development of the country's netball not personal gains.

"They will even hunt to find the phone number for the minister if funding for the foreign trip is not forthcoming because they are interested party. They will even go to radios and television stations to complain that funds for their trip is not forthcoming or it'sinadequate yet they have contributed nothing to the cause," the Minister stated.

He believes that NAM has a greater responsibility of shaping the development of netball in the country by providing technical experts by engagingrightful people to drill youngster how to shoot and know new laws of the game instead of just waiting for foreign trips.

"I was with them in Gold coast, Australia, I was embarrassed to see that we were technically poor in terms of shaping our team but people from other countries were encouraging us to do more because we had good quality players who can offer a big challenge to other teams. We can do better on this one and NAM need to jack up," Kasaila explained.

He said the issue of netballers welfare is taking time for NAM top come up with ways and means on how to address it but they are just looking forward as to when is the foreign trip.

'Am told some Sports Associations are refusing to remit some gate collects toe be use for players welfare.it sadden me to see a player who made positive contribution to the nation struggling to get proper medical care and start begging for help from well-wishers yethis or her association is there." The minister said.

He said sport association need to put player'swelfare as number priorityin address their issues so that younger boys and girlsshould views sports as an opportunity to showcase their talent not a hindrance to their progression in life.

Kasaila expressed concern that no NAM officials have never come to his office to discuss issues relating to the development of netball in the country but they are expecting to get support from the Ministry always without presenting their issues.